Agent Expects Ronaldo To Re-join Manchester United

Italian agent Andrea D’Amico is of the opinion that Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave Juventus to re-join Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window.

The 36-year-old was again in excellent scoring form for the Old Lady during the 2020-21 campaign, finding the back of the net on 36 occasions in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The Portugal international’s future in Turin continues to be called into question, though, amid suggestions that he is keen to seek pastures new one year before the end of his contract.

Man United are believed to be interested in re-signing the attacker ahead of next season, and Italian agent D’Amico has said that the deal is a real possibility, with Paul Pogba – out of contract at Old Trafford next June – potentially heading in the opposite direction.

“It’s difficult to predict what will happen, we should be in Massimiliano Allegri’s mind. My suggestion…