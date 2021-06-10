Benitez Set To Become Iwobi’s Manager At Everton 

Rafa Benitez could become Super Eagles Star Alex Iwobi’s manager as the Spaniard is a serious contender to become Everton’s new gaffer.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been favourite for the Everton job since Carlo Ancelotti left for Real Madrid and his claims seemed to strengthen when Crystal Palace halted their pursuit of the former Wolves boss on Tuesday.

Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder, has spoken to Nuno’s representatives but agreeing a financial package with him and the coaching entourage he wants to bring is proving problematic.

As a result, Everton are considering other options — and Moshiri intends to talk to Benitez, whose family have lived on Merseyside since he joined Liverpool in 2004.

David Moyes, who led Everton for 11 years before leaving for Manchester United in 2013, is in the running but Everton have a good relationship with West Ham and it is doubtful whether they would agree…