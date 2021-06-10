England Star Rice Vows To Celebrate Euro 2020 Glory With First Ever Pint Of Beer

Declan Rice hopes to be toasting Euros glory with his first ever pint of beer having overcome the knee injury that threatened to rule him out for England this summer.

Gareth Southgate faces a number of tough decisions ahead of Sunday’s Group D opener against Croatia, but the 22-year-old is among those assured of a starting role.

Rice has become a key part of the England side since switching allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, with whom he won the last of three senior caps in June 2018.

Later that month the West Ham midfielder was cheering on the Three Lions at a giant fanzone in Dubai as they kicked off their unforgettable run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Videos of fans throwing beer in the air at such venues went viral during the tournament, but Rice was never going to be among those launching pints.

“Do you know what, until this day I have never had a beer and I am 22! That is the truth,” he said, smiling. “Never had a pint. Don’t drink it.

“Not really (a…