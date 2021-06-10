Foden Will Set Euro 2020 On Fire -Owen

Former England striker Michael Owen has tipped Manchester City midfielder, Phil Foden to shine for thee Three Lions in Euro 2020.

Foden, who was a star for the Citizens in the just concluded Premoer League, where Manchester City were crowned champions, will be hoping to replicate Owen’s performance at the tournament.

In a chat TribalFootball, Owen stated that Foden will set Euro 2020 on fire.

“I think Foden is special, he’s different. I think we are talking about someone that could be a great, he could be world class,” Owen said.

“His strength is the way he moves, his first touch. It’s all effortless, the way he glides into the game. A lot of people take a touch and then move. Everything he does is so easy on the eye.

“He has real speed that people don’t even notice because he doesn’t look like a speedster. His attitude, his mentality to the game shows he’s just a born footballer.

“His decision…