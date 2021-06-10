Here’s All You Need To Know About UEFA Euro 2020 On DStv And GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to major international football as UEFA Euro 2020 takes centre stage, with the European continental tournament running from Friday, 11th June to Sunday, 11th July 2021.

Despite taking place in 2021, the tournament will still be known as UEFA Euro 2020. The European football governing body said the event retained its name “to keep the original vision of the tournament, which was set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship (1960–2020)” and to “serve as a reminder of how the whole football family came together to respond to the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, and of the difficult times that Europe, and the world, had to go through in 2020”.

Let’s take a closer look at the format of the tournament, the top teams and players, as well as some special ‘did you know’ information.

Tournament format

UEFA Euro 2020 features the same 24-team format as Euro…