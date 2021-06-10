Maguire Returns To Training Ahead Opener Vs Croatia 

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire handed Gareth Southgate a major boost by returning to training on Thursday ahead of England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.

England kick-off their Group D campaign against their 2018 World Cup semi-final foes at Wembley on Sunday.

Maguire remains a major doubt for the match with an ankle ligament injury sustained at Aston Villa last month.

But he looked comfortable taking part in training drills with team-mates during the open section of the session at St George’s Park on Thursday.

“He was one of the first to come out alongside captain Harry Kane,” talkSPORT’s Faye Carruthers said.

“All 26 players are out training, but the good news is Harry Maguire is with them.

“We’ve not seen him on grass, yesterday he was training indoors so we’ll see how he’s moving very shortly.

“This is an encouraging sign, all of the signs earlier on was that it was…