Mbappe Is World’s Next Star After Messi, Ronaldo’s Career Ends

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho believes Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to emerge as heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when their remarkable careers come to an end.

Mbappe is expected to lead the French attack in Euro 2020 after a sterling performance last season for Paris Saint Germaine in Lige 1.

Recall that Messi and Ronaldo have been top of the game since 2003, scooping an astonishing ten Ballons d’Or between them since 2008.

However, Mourinho in an interview with talkSPORT stated that Mbappe will be the next star in world football.

“When you have Mbappe on your side it’s very difficult not to win, it’s much easier to win,” Mourinho told talkSPORT.

“He’s one of those players that wins matches, scares opponents, pushes opposition to change their approach because of his qualities.

“With Messi and Ronaldo going to their late 30s, I think he’s the next one.”

