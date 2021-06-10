Ola Aina Wins Fulham’s Goal Of The Season Award

Ola Aina has won Fulham Goal of the Season award for his venomous effort in the 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion, reports Completesports.com.

Aina’s superb strike came on the half hour mark at the Craven Cottage on November 2 and helped the Whites secure their first win of the campaign.

The defender fired a powerful shot from outside the box for his maiden goal in the Premier League.



The goal was also adjudged the best in the Premier League in November.

“Thank you to all the Fulham fans who voted for me for Goal of the Season,”the Nigeria international told the club website.

“Ever since I came in, I felt the support. I’m so thankful and I love you dearly for it.

“I appreciated your support throughout the whole season. It was sad that we couldn’t see you that much, but thank you so much.”

