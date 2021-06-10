Onuachu Elated To Win Three Awards In One Season

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu is thrilled to win three awards in one season in Belgium, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu on Monday won the Ebony Shoe award for the best African player In Belgium.

The 27-year-old had already scooped the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year and the top scorer’s award for the 2020/21 season.

The striker netted 33 times in 38 league appearances for Genk during the campaign.

The former FC Midtylland forward becomes the first Nigerian to win the award in 25 years following in the footsteps of the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Godwin Okpara and Celestine Babayaro.

“It doesn’t happen to every footballer and I feel proud, honoured and delighted to win this special award as a Nigerian and significantly as a professional from Africa,” Onuachu told BBC Sport Africa.

“To pick up three awards in a season is unbelievable and I thank God, my teammates and all the fans of…