Simy Nwankwo In Talks With Serie B Club Monza

Serie B side Monza are in talks with Crotone striker Nwankwo Simy after he scored 20 Serie A goals this season.

The 29-year-old Nigeria international was expected to remain in the top flight following his impressive campaign, despite being unable to prevent Crotone’s relegation.

Instead, Calciomercato.com claim Monza are in negotiations with Simy and close to securing a deal.

He had been linked with numerous other clubs, including Fiorentina, Torino, Lazio, Sampdoria and newly-promoted Salernitana.



His contract with Crotone runs to June 2022 and he has been at the club since 2016.

Monza are owned by former Milan President Silvio Berlusconi and just appointed former Crotone coach Giovanni Stroppa.

Simy has been linked with other clubs outside Italy with Crotone’s sporting director, Beppe Ursino revealing that the club’s all-time top scorer is in great demand and attracting interest from the German Bundesliga.

