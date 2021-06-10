White Brighton and Hove Albion , England Defender Linked With Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing a summer move for Brighton and England defender Ben White as Mikel Arteta is desperate to strengthen his backline.

White enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League and his efforts saw him called into England’s 26-man squad for the Euros following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury.

And according to The Mirror, Arteta has become a big admirer of the defender and will look to make a move for him after the Euros.

As revealed by Sportsmail, Brighton will look to fend off any interest in White by placing a £50million price tag on the 23-year-old.

The Gunners are looking to freshen up their defence with David Luiz having left the club on a free transfer while Hector Bellerin could also depart this summer.

However, they will face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Seagulls rejected an offer of £25m from Leeds last summer but a bid in…