Who Wins The Title, Top Scorer Award? Legends Predict

As Euro 2020 is set to get underway on Friday June 11 with top 24 European sides raring to compete for the ultimate prize – the Henri Delaunay trophy – Ian Rush, Alan Mclnally and Emile Heskey are predicting the potential champions and who could win the top scorer’s award.

The Wales, Scotland and England legends, in an exclusive interview with Bookmakers.co.uk, make their key selections for Euro 2020..

When it comes to the outright winner, Alan McInally and Emile Heskey believe it’s now or never for Belgium and Rushie has put his neck on the line and backed Italy for the win at 10/1.

All three men were famously clinical in front of goal and Liverpool’s all time leading goal scorer, Ian Rush, believes former-Merseysider Romelu Lukaku will deliver in front of goal and win the golden boot – as does former Scotland frontman McInally, but although Heskey has the upmost praise and admiration for the Belgian, the former three lions striker thinks Kylian Mbappe will come out…