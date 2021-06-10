Wijnaldum Joins Paris Saint-Germain On Three-Year Deal 

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool on a three-year contract.

The Ligue 1 giants made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the transfer of Georginio Wijnaldum. Arriving from Liverpool, the Netherlands international midfielder has signed with the club from the French capital until 30 June 2024.

“Born in Rotterdam, and a product of the Sparta Rotterdam youth academy, he played for two of the biggest clubs in his homeland in Feyenoord (135 matches, 25 goals) and then PSV Eindhoven (154 matches, 56 goals) with whom he won the 2014-15 Eredivisie title.

“After a season at Newcastle United, ‘Gini’ joined Liverpool FC in the summer of 2016. The versatile midfielder won the 2019 UEFA Champions League with the Reds and the English Premier League crown in…