119 Premier League, 89 Bundesliga Players Set To Dazzle

The Euro 2020 – European Championships are underway after having been postponed a full year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Europe’s top stars will hope to showcase their talents in a bid to win glory for their nation. And Premier League has the highest representation.

According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, England’s Premier League has the most players playing in Euro 2020 with 119 for an estimated total market value of €3.48B – the largest out of all the leagues represented at the Euros.

Notably, England’s second tier, known as The Championship, is the 6th most represented league at the Euros with 29 players. This…