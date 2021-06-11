Euro 2020: England Much Better Than In 2018 World Cup – Modric

Luka Modric believes England are a better side than the one Croatia faced at the 2018 World Cup.

Modric was part of the Croatia team that broke England fans’ hearts three years ago when they beat the Three Lions 2-1 in the semi-finals of the World Cup, before going on to lose in the final to France.

Both countries have been drawn together in Group D at Euro 2020, alongside the Czech Republic and Scotland.

England and Croatia clash at Wembley on Sunday in their first game of the tournament.

Modric, one of the outstanding players in world football, is preparing for a tough test.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner said: “For me, they are better than they were three years ago. No doubt.

“The main threats? To say one player is difficult because they have so many great players, talented players, young players that are hungry for the success and will be very dangerous at this Euros. For me, they are one of the favourites.

“Especially as they are playing at home and it’s a good…