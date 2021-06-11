Euro 2020 Kicks Off Today As Italy Battle Turkey In Opening Fixture

After 15 months of delay in the hosting of the 2020 Euro championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the host cities, Italy will be hoping to make a big statement of intent as they kick-off the campaign against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico today (Friday)

While the Azzurri seek to make the most of home advantage in Rome, their Turkish counterparts are aiming to at least avoid defeat in their opening match of the competition at the fifth time of asking.

For just the second time in their history, Turkey will participate in a second consecutive European Championships this summer after impressively negotiating their way through Qualifying Group H.

The Crescent-Stars finished second only to France and four points clear of Iceland, losing just one of their 10 games. Furthermore, no side in European Championship qualifying had a better defensive record, with Turkey conceding just three goals.

But they face a tough task in their opening match against an Italian side looking to prove a…