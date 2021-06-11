Falcons Lose To Jamaica In Summer Series Four-Nation Opener 

The Super Falcons were shocked 1-0 by Jamaica in their opening game of the Four-Nation Summer Series tournament in the United States which was played late on Thursday.

An error from Falcons goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi saw the reigning African champions suffer the shock defeat.

She had earlier saved a penalty and made series of saves before conceding the goal.

The Falcons will hope to bounce back from the defeat against Jamaica when they face Portugal on Monday, June 14, 12am Nigerian time.

They will face world champions and hosts United States in their final game on Thursday, June 17.

