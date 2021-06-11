Gusau Threatens To Drag WA To CAS for Insisting On 2017 Constitution

Embattled outgoing President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Shehu Ibrahim Gusau says World Athletics cannot impose any consititution on the federation.

In a letter addressed to Vijay Parbat, Lead Counsel Sports Law & Governance at World Athletics and copied to all member federations of the global body, Gusau threatened to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to seek redress if the 2017 constitution of the federation adopted by its congress on November 16, 2017 is imposed on his faction of the AFN.

In the letter, a copy of which was obtained from a member federation in the West African sub-region, Gusau, through J. O. K. Irikefe, Esq. referred to as the AFN Legal Adviser, says World Athletics violated article Article 12.2 of its own constitution on the procedure for intervention by World Athletics in disputes relating to Member Federations.

“By Article 12.2(b), the Council shall take…