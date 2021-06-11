‘I Grew Up A Chelsea Fan’ – Man United Target Sancho Admits 

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho has admitted to he grew up as a Chelsea fan and idolised Frank Lampard.

The Borussia Dortmund winger, who left Manchester City for Germany in 2017, was born in Camberwell, London.

The 21-year-old is firmly in Gareth Southgate’s plans for the European Championship, which gets under way on Friday evening.

Sancho’s impressive form at Dortmund has made him a target for big European clubs, with United reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Yet it seems as though Sancho has a soft spot for the Blues.

“I’d probably say Frank Lampard,” Sancho told talkSPORT when asked who his England hero was. “I was a Chelsea fan growing up, I can’t lie!

“Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were my favourite players at the time.

“I just love Frank Lampard and how he played his game; he was so direct and so composed on the ball.

“I like things like that.”

Despite enduring almost two years’ worth of speculation about a move to Old…