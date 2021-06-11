I’ll Give Positive Performance In Euro 2020 -Saka

Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka has assured fans that he would give out his very best for England in Euro 2020 if giving the opportunity to play.

Saka has emerged as a rare positive in a season of struggle for Arsenal, which has highlighted the fighting qualities that complement his more thrilling talents.

Ahead of the team’s opening fixture on Sunday against Croatia, the England international told Standard.co.uk that he’ll be prepared to grab his chance if giving any rare opportunity.

Read Also: 119 EPL, 89 Bundesliga Players Set To Dazzle At Euro 2020

“It is going to be a really difficult thing to pick the starting XI, of course, with the amount of quality we have in this team,” said Saka. “I don’t know what holds for the starting team in the first, second, third game, but all I know is that if I get my opportunity, I’ll take it.

“I’ll give a positive performance and have a chance of getting in the team. That’s the same for all the other players.”

Fastest Paying…