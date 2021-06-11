Italy Cruise Past Turkey In Euro 2020 Opener

Italy began their Euro 2020 campaign on a winning note as the Azzuri crushed Turkey 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday, to make a big statement of intent.

The Azzuri opened the floodgate of goals after Merih Demiral’s own goal in the 53rd minute.

The Azzurri claimed a second in the 66th. A hard shot by Leonardo Spinazzola was parried away, but right to Immobile, who opened his account for the tournament.

Insigne made it three in the 79th when a Turkish clearance only got as far as him at the edge of the area. The Napoli striker then curled home a beautiful effort past Cakir to wrap up the three points.

