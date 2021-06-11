Marcelo Set To stay At Real Madrid For One More Season

Marcelo will reportedly remain at Real Madrid for at least another season after holding talks with the Spanish giants.

The Brazilian full-back struggled to hold down a starting spot in the side last season and has been linked with a move away.

However, Marca suggests that the 33-year-old is still held in high regard by Madrid and they have been eager to convince the long-serving defender to stay on.

After being given assurances by new boss Carlo Ancelotti, whom he previously played under for two seasons, it is claimed that Marcelo will now see out the final year of his contract.

Teammate Sergio Ramos is also believed to be on the verge of committing to another season in the Spanish capital.

