Mustafi Gets Bundesliga Award At Relegated Schalke

Former Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi’s fortunes have not improved since leaving the Gunners after he was relegated with Schalke and named “relegated player of the season”.

Mustafi left Arsenal having endured a difficult few years in which minutes were hard to come by.

He joined Schalke but was unable to help them escape the drop as they finished with just 16 points from 34 games.

German outlet Kicker holds annual awards at the end of the season, where professionals anonymously vote on various things.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was named as player of the year with 74 per cent of the votes and best newcomer went to his Bayern team-mate, 18-year-old Jamal Musiala.

Also Read: ‘I Grew Up A Chelsea Fan’ – Man United Target Sancho Admits

Kicker also pay attention to the bottom end of the scale however.

Schalke were relegated for the first time in 30 years so their players dominated the unwanted categories.

Mustafi only joined the club in February…