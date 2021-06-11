Waldrum Explains Why Super Falcons Were Shocked By Jamaica

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has explained why his team suffered a shock defeat to Jamaica, at the four-nation Summer Series tournament in the United States.

Despite going into Thursday’s game as favourites, the Falcons were shocked 1-0 by Jamaica.

The Jamaicans would have won by a wider margin but Tochukwu Oluehi in goal for the Falcons, saved a first half penalty.

And in an interview published on the Facebook wall of the Falcons media officer, Waldrum said:“I was really proud of the second half performance. I felt like we showed a lot of fight and a lot of heart in the second half. The first half was too slow, disorganized not like the way we wanted to play. So we have to learn next time when we come out on the field we start from the beginning.

“There are some positives to take away and again a lot of new players we haven’t seen. So it was a good opportunity to see some of those…