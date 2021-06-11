We’re Prepared To Face Switzerland, Italy, Turkey -Bale

Wales captain Gareth Bale says he’s optimistic the team will qualify to the knockout stages of Euro 2020 despite been pitted alongside Italy, Turkey and Switzerland.

Wales are expected to kick-off their campaign against Switzerland on Saturday and Bale in a pre-match press conference stated that they are well-prepared for the tournament.

Bale is one of eight survivors from the Wales squad that reached the last four in France when Chris Coleman was in charge, and the Real Madrid star is looking no further than the crunch first game against the Swiss.

“I think it’s similar,” said Bale when asked at his pre-match press conference about Wales’ expectations heading into Euro 2020 compared to last time out.

“Coming on the back of 2016 people will argue that maybe we should be doing things, but we have a different team and it’s a different tournament.

“We have a very difficult group to get out of, which we had…