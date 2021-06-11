West Brom, Fulham, Stoke Handed Boost In Pursuit Of Awoniyi

Liverpool could sell £8 million-rated striker Taiwo Awoniyi this summer amid links to Fulham, Stoke City, and West Bromwich Albion, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old joined the Anfield outfit from Imperial Academy in Nigeria in 2015 but has never featured for the club, instead spending the last six years out on loan in Europe.

It is understood that Awoniyi has recently been granted a UK work permit and it seems he could be one of a number of fringe players to be sold as Liverpool look to add to Jurgen Klopp’s transfer fund.

The Athletic has reported that the striker could be sold this summer and that there are suitors in the Championship, with Fulham, Stoke, and West Brom all having indicated their interest already.

The report claims that Liverpool would look for a fee of £8 million should Awoniyi, who still has two years left on his contract, depart in the current window.

The Nigerian forward…