Why I Rejected Portugal, England Managerial Job -Mourinho

Roma Coach, Jose Mourinho has disclosed why he rejected the chance to coach Portugal and the Three Lions of England.

Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham after a poor form of results in the Premier League, was appointed by Roma a few weeks later.

In an interview with the Sun, Mourinho says he was offered both the England and Portugal posts during his career.

He said: “England when I left Chelsea, but I realised that it was too early for me.

“Portugal when I was in Real Madrid. It was a crazy bid for a part-time job.

“It’s the kind of job I think I’ll enjoy later.”

