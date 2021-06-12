Algeria Sets New African Record In Friendly Match Win Vs Tunisia

The Desert Foxes of Algeria created a new African national team record of 27-match unbeaten, after defeating Tunisia 2-0 in an international friendly match on Friday.

The record was initially set by Cote d’Ivoire in 2013 who went on a 26-match unbeaten run.

Algeria set the record by winning 20 matches, drawing seven, scoring 58 goals and conceding 17.

They faced 24 opponents from Africa plus Mexico, Colombia and Qatar, played nine matches at home, six away and 12 at neutral venues.

Facing Tunisia away was a huge challenge as reigning African champions Algeria sought to overtake the mark set by the Ivorian “golden generation”.

Playing at home, the Tunisians ranked second in Africa, two places above Algeria took a 12-match unbeaten run into the north African tie on Friday.

But goals from skipper and Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez and Qatar-based Baghdad Bounedjah, secured the…