“Back Them Or Shut Up…”

England legend, Emile Heskey, has a strong message for fans who plan on booing Gareth Southgate’s players for taking the knee at the Euros this

summer.

The Three Lions will clash with Croatia on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium as manager Southgate’s Charges begin a hunt for England’s first ever European Championships title. But Heskey is concerned about the likelihood of the home fans booing their own team and now harps on the importance of rallying round the England team as the 12th player on the pitch for every of their Euro 2020 game.

England are in Euro 2020 Group D with Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland.

Speaking to Bookmakers.co.uk, Heskey told fans to listen to the players and if they do not like it, then keep quiet:

“I think the players are valid in what they’re doing. If they believe in it, why shouldn’t they do it?,” Heskey told Bookmakers.co.uk .

“We always say to players ‘stay out of politics’ and then when you stay out of it…