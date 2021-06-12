BREAKING: Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 Opener Suspended After Eriksen Collapses

The Euro 2020 Group B opener between Denamrk and Finland was suspended in the 43rd minute after Inter Milan and former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Details later….

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.