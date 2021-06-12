Desecration Of The FA Cup- Wuru Wuru To The Answer!

I have been the defacto chairman of a football club that is participating in one of the leagues in Nigerian football for almost 10 years.

If the club had been owned by an individual rather than a multinational organisation that has been sustaining it for sentimental reasons and as a Corporate Social Responsibility project, I would have caĺled it quits with running a club in Nigeria. Thats what Abiola Babes FC, Leventis United FC, Alyufsalam Rocks, Stationary Stores FC, New Nigerian Bank FC, ACB FC, and Raccah Rovers FC, true giant clubs in the history of Nigerian football, did, in frustration with the system and the poor returns on their investment, some decades ago.

Those well-funded and well-run clubs ended their relationship with Nigerian football for reasons that would now look extremely trivial compared to what exists these days as the dividends for investment in the football industry. At least, in those days, there was a large passionate followership that drove pecuniary…