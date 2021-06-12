Euro 2020: Finland Beat Denmark In Resumed Match After Eriksen Collapse

Finland started their campaign at the Euro 2020 on a winning note edging out Denmark 1-0 in Copenhagen on Saturday night.

Finland, appearing in their first major international tournament, scored against the run of play with their first attempt on goal on the hour mark.

Jere Uronen’s left-wing cross was headed home by Joel Pohjanpalo from eight yards out, slipping through the grasp of Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark were awarded a penalty with 18 minutes remaining as Poulsen went down after a slight clip from Paulus Arajuuri, but Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck his spot-kick into the hands of Lukas Hradecky, who guessed correctly.

