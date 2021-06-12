Gusau Laments As WA Denies Him Access To AFN Official Email

Under-fire outgoing president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Shehu Ibrahim Gusau says he has been locked out of the official e-mail of the federation by World Athletics.

In a letter addressed via WhatsApp to all World Athletics member federations, Gusau accussed both World Athletics and the Confederation of African Athletics of working with the Nigerian government to undermine his power as president of AFN.

”Dear colleagues, Good Morning. You will recall last week I sent a letter to WA President, Sebastian Coe and copied all Member Federations. I did that because I wanted member Federations to know what is going on in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

”Since then our Federation has been locked out of our official mailbox ([email protected]). We have sent several emails and made several calls to WA IT Ticket to resolve the problem, thinking it was a technical problem.

”It has been 1 (one) week now and the matter is still not resolved,’ wrote Gusau who revealed…