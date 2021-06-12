‘I Hope He Will Be Sold’- Dessers Wants Onuachu To Leave Genk This Summer

Genk forward Cyriel Dessers hopes his international teammate Paul Onuachu secure a move to another club this summer to improve his chances of playing regularly, Completesports.com.

Dessers linked up with Genk from Dutch outfit Heracles Almelo last summer after emerging joint top scorer in the Eredivisie.

The 26-year-old however struggled for playing time at the club with the likes of Onuachu, Theo Bonganda and Junya Ito ahead of hm in the pecking order.

Onuachu was particularly in blistering form for the Smurfs netting 33 times in 38 league appearances for the club.

The lanky forward is expected to leave Genk this summer with a number of top clubs in Europe interested in his services.

“Wouldn’t they just sell Onuachu? Hopefully, that would be good for me,” Dessers told voetbalniews.

Dessers scored seven goals in 32 league appearances for Genk in the 2020/21 campaign.

