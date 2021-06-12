Liberia Lose Again As Mauritania Secure Win In Friendly Game

Super Eagles 2022 World Cup qualifying group opponent Lone Stars of Liberia lost 1-0 to Mauritania, in Friday’s international friendly in Tunisia, Completesports.com reports.

Liberia have now lost their last three games and also failed to score in any of the three games.

Almike N’Diaye got the only goal in the 71st minute to seal the win for Mauritania.

Liberia will hope to end their winless run when they face Libya in another friendly game also taking place in Tunisia.

The West African football minnows will be guests to the Eagles on matchday one of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Eagles faced Cameroon in a double-header friendly in Austria where they lost the first meeting 1-0 before settling for a goalless draw in the second encounter.



By James Agberebi

