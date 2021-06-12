Mourinho Leaves Rashford Out Of His England XI

Jose Mourinho would not pick his former Manchester United players Marcus Rashford or Luke Shaw if he was selecting the England side to face Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener on Sunday.

Mourinho said both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish would be “untouchables” in his starting eleven, and that left no room for Rashford, one of the most reliable performers in Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese went with an attacking trio of Grealish, Mason Mount and Phil Foden behind Kane, with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips behind.

“Grealish is untouchable and his best position is coming in from the left,” Mourinho told talkSPORT. “It creates a situation, because Rashford can only play there. When he plays on the right he completely loses his dynamic, it is totally broken. He is very good on the left, attacking space.

“Grealish for me is tremendous in what he creates. He reminds me a little bit, I don’t lie, he reminds me of Luis Figo…the way he gets forward, gets…