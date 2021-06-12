Sports Minister Charges Kamaru Usman To Develop Martial Art In Nigeria

Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has charged Kamar Usman to use his clout to develop Martial Arts in Nigeria.

The Minister made this appeal on Friday when he hosted the champion in his office in Abuja.

“Today we just hit another notch of excitement as a Ministry and as a country having Usman Kamaru who is nicknamed “Nightmare” for his opponents in the octagon in the country.

Kamaru who has a staggering 19 wins out of 20 fights has established himself as a legend in the Welterweight category. Kamaru embodies two cultures; Nigerian by birth and an American by immigration moved to the USA at the age of 8 and is returning to the country for the first time as an adult.

The Minister said “it is commendable for you to have identified fully with your country and also the Ministry that has the mandate for Sports Development. The Ministry is concerned with the…