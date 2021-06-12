Super Falcons Target Victory Against Portugal

African champions Nigeria say they have put behind them the loss to

Jamaica and are determined to earn victory against Portugal on Sunday,

in the second of their three-match programme in the Summer Series in

the United States of America.

Super Falcons, ranked 38th in the latest FIFA rankings suffered a 1-0 defeat to 51st ranked Jamaica.

They will play 29th ranked Portugal in their second game at the Summer Series.

Missing several key players who were held back by either delayed

issuance of entry visa or injuries, the Super Falcons lost 0-1 to the

Jamaicans on Thursday at the BBVA Stadium in Houston – the same venue

where they confront the Portuguese on Sunday evening.

Deneisha Blackwood, who plays her professional club game for Houston

Dash (the club that uses the BBVA ground), scored in the 54th minute

to condemn the Super Falcons to their first defeat in eight games. The

nine-time African champions had won all three matches at the Turkish

Women’s Cup Tournament in Antalya in February…