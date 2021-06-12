Trabzonspor Prepare Bid For Ademola Lookman

Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor are interested in signing Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig according to several reports in the Turkish media.

Lookman spent last season on loan at Premier League club Fulham scoring four goals in 22 league appearances.

The Whites opted against signing the winger on a permanent deal followimg their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

The 23-yeat-old has also been linked with a number of Premier League clubs since the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The pacy winger linked up with Leipzig from Everton in 2019 on a five-year-deal.

