Wales, Switzerland Share The Spoils In Opening Fixture

Wales and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw as Group A moved to Baku, Azerbaijan on the second day of Euro 2020.

Breel Embolo and Kieffer Moore both scored headers to share the points in a game that developed from a tepid first half into an exciting conclusion.

Switzerland will come away from the game the more disappointed of the two, having had chances to win it both before and after Wales equalised.

A potential late winner for substitute Mario Gavranovic was also correctly ruled out for offside following a VAR intervention.

