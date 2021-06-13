Leicester City Target Mali’s Bissouma As Replacement For Ndidi

Leicester City are looking to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion as a potential replacement for Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi could leave the King Power Stadium this summer after another impressive campaign in the Premier League and Europe.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past.

According to a French website, getfootballnewsfrance.com, Brendan Rodgers’ side are already preparing for life after the Nigerian.



“Premier League side Leicester City are prioritising Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, in the event that Nigerian international central midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is to depart the Foxes this summer,” the website was quoted as saying.

“Brighton are seeking €35m for the ex-Lille man, with other Premier League clubs interested in his services.

“The Leicester board view the arrival of Boubakary Soumaré as…