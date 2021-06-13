Oshoala , Ebi Arrive Super Falcons Camp Ahead Portugal Clash

Captain Asisat Oshoala and experienced defender Onome Ebi have joined the Super Falcons camp ahead of their clash against Portugal in the Summer Series Invitational Tourney, reports Completesports.com.

Oshoala and and former captain Ebi missed Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to the Reggae Girls of Jamaica as result of visa problem.



A number of key players were unable to make it the competition due to injury and visa hitches.

Randy Waldrum’s charges will take on Portugal in their second game of the competition on Sunday.

Their last game is against world champions and hosts the United States of America.

