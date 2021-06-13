UFC Champion, Kamaru Usman Becomes Nigeria’s Tourism Ambasador

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), on Friday, honoured the Nigerian-American welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman as Nigeria’s Tourism Ambassador.

The Director-General of NTDC, Mr Folorunsho Coker, said this when the Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC), Usman visited him in Abuja.

Coker said that the honour premised on the fact that Usman came to the country to show the whole world that “he is a Nigerian and have come to identify himself with Nigerians.”

“Since I have been in the tourism development corporation for five years, I have not appointed any person as a tourism ambassador.

“When I heard you a Nigerian champion is coming to Nigeria, Abuja, NTDC, what I resisted for the past five years went straight out of the window.

“Given this, I, on behalf of the board and management of NTDC, will like to appoint you as Nigeria’s Tourism Ambassador,’’ he said.

The director-general, who described…