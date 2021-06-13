Wales Face Tough Test Against Switzerland

Wales will be hoping to surpass their Euro 2016 feat as they face Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium in today’s Euro 2020 group A fixture.

No doubt, much onus would be on their talisman, Gareth Bale to drive the Welsh attack and this could also be his last tournament in the compeition.

Both sides have ambitions of reaching at least the first knockout round in the pan-European competition, but Group A is arguably the most competitive of the lot.

Wales qualified for UEFA Euro 2020 by the skin of their teeth after what was a sub-par campaign in the Qualifiers. The Dragons finished second in their qualification group, with Slovakia and Hungary only narrowly missing the automatic qualifying spot.

However, heading into the group stage, their preparations have been far from ideal, with manager Ryan Giggs not taking charge of the team amid a trial for assault charges.

A broadly consistent team under the…