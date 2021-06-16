Gunmen Allegedly Abduct Rivers United Coach, Stanley Eguma

Unconfirmed reports reaching Completesports.com have it that Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma has been kidnapped by some unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that Eguma was abducted on Monday along Enugu road with two of his personal assistants while returning from a league game against Adamawa United in Yola in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the weekend.

Recall that Rivers United lost the encounter by 2-0.

As at the time of filing this report, no details of his whereabouts have been confirmed.

