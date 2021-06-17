Belgium Beat ‘Stubborn’ Denmark To  Seal Euro 2020 Round Of 16 Ticket

Belgium have qualified to the knockout stages of Euro 2020 after defeating ‘spirited’ Denmark 2-1 in Copenhagan on Thursday.

The Danish side made a fast start , scoring the fastest goal of the competition after Yussuf Poulsen netted in the 2nd minute to send the vociferous fans agog.

However, Thorgan Hazard leveled parity in the 55th minute before Kelvin De Bruyne extended the lead in the 71st minute thanks to a brilliant assist from Eden Hazard.

All efforts for Denmark to equalise proved abortive as the Red Devils defended their lead till the final whistle.

