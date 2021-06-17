Brighton And Hove Albion Reject Arsenal’s  £40m Bid For White

Arsenal have reportedly had a £40m bid for Brighton and England defender Ben White rejected as they look to secure an early bit of transfer business.

White had an impressive season for the Seagulls, making 36 Premier League appearances, and his fine form saw him earn a late call-up to the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 squad.

Arsenal are known to be keen to bolster their squad following their hugely disappointing 2020-21 campaign, and a new defender is believed to be one of their priorities.

And according to Sky Sports they have already moved for White, with their first offer knocked back by Brighton.

Meantime, according to the Athletic, Arsenal have rejected a £25m bid from Aston Villa for Emile Smith Rowe.

The Gunners are in the process of extending the 20-year-old’s contract, with his current deal set to expire in two years.

The report claims that Arsenal have no intention of…