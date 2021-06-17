Maguire Declares Self Fit For Scotland Game

England defender, Harry Maguire says he is 100% fit to face Scotland in Friday’s Euro 2020 group D game.

His availability for this summer’s Euros has been in doubt since sustaining a high ankle sprain on May 9 after Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi landed awkwardly on him.

The Man United star missed the rest of United’s season, including sitting out the Europa League final, and was not ready for Sunday’s Group D win against Croatia.

Ahead of Friday’s game against Scotland, Maguire has passed himself fit for the game.

“I feel good, I’ve been training now,” the centre-back said.

“Obviously the injury was a setback club football wise. Internationally I wanted to come into this with a lot of games under my belt with full fitness, but I feel good. I’m back available, been training and I’m looking forward to it.”

“Yeah definitely. Obviously it’s a big game. I’ve done a few sessions now and feel like…