Messi Is Superior To Ronaldo -Del Bosque

Former Real Madrid coach Vicente del Bosque has rated Barcelona star, Lionel Messi as the best player in the world ahead of Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Del Bosque made this known in an interview with TribalFootball, where he described Messi as a kid in the street.

Messi is currently with the Argentina squad ahead of Copa America while Ronaldo is with Portugal in Euro 2020.

Asked who is superior, either Messi or Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Del Bosque replied: “Messi and I’m going to tell you why, and it’s not a demerit to Cristiano.

“Leo Messi is a kid from the street, from the neighborhood.

“One of those who has been playing and ‘bureau on the field. That is why he is the best player in the world.”

