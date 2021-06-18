Aguero Will Score Goals For Barcelona -Garcia

Barcelona defender, Eric Garcia believes Sergio Aguero has what it takes to replicate his goalscoring form in La Liga.

Aguero, who recently joined Barcelona this summer, scored 260 goals for Man City during a decade in the Premier League, including the title-clinching goal when they won the English top-flight in 2011-12 for the first time in 44 years.

Aguero will link up with international teammate Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

Asked if fellow new Barca signing could make a difference in teh team, Garcia said that he’s confident he would score goals for Barca.

“That wouldn’t be bad! I don’t need to talk too much about him, he’s got tired of scoring goals in England. I hope he can do it with us too (at Barca).”

